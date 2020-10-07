Commodities

Israel's Together Pharma, Univo eye medical cannabis exports

Two Israeli medical cannabis firms said they have applied to a government pilot programme intended as a first step to beginning exports.

Although the government has approved allowing medical cannabis exports, they have yet to begin due to objections by the Health Ministry, which first wants companies to provide ample supplies at low prices to the local market.

The ministry has launched a three-month pilot aimed at expediting export permits for companies that subsidise the price of medical cannabis for the Israeli market.

Together Pharma TGTR.TA said it joined the programme and would offer a significant discount on many of the products it sells in Israel, which will now be sold for 100-140 shekels ($29-$41) per 10 grams.

Together, which has a local farm while also importing medical cannabis from a farm in Uganda, said it would apply to the Health Ministry for an export permit.

Separately, Univo UNVO.TA said it had applied for an export permit to Brazil after receiving an import permit from Brazilian authorities.

Univo said it expects third quarter revenue to double to 14 million shekels to bring revenue to 24 million in the first nine months of the year.

($1 = 3.4061 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

