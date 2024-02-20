News & Insights

US Markets

Israel's statements on Brazil's Lula are unacceptable, says Foreign Minister Vieira

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 20, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

By Lisandra Paraguassu

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The diplomatic spat between Brazil and Israel entered a third day on Tuesday, with Brazil's foreign minister calling Israel's response to comments made by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the Gaza Strip "unacceptable" and "untruthful."

After Lula on Sunday compared Israel's war on Gaza to Hitler's treatment of Jews, Israel said on Monday that Lula is not welcome in the Middle Eastern country until he takes back the comments.

On Tuesday, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira hit back at Israel. "For a foreign ministry to address a head of state from a friendly country in this way is unusual and revolting," Vieira told Reuters and another news agency at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"It is a shameful page in the history of Israel's diplomacy," Vieira said, adding that Israel tries to create a smokescreen to cover up what is happening in Gaza.

The Israeli government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Vieira's remarks outside of business hours.

Brazil said it does not intend to retract Lula's comments.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that Israel "will not forget nor forgive," calling Lula's comments "a serious antisemitic attack" and saying that the Brazilian president is "persona non grata in Israel until he takes it back."

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.