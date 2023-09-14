Israel's sovereign wealth fund assets topped $1 bln in Q2

JERUSALEM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Assets in Israel's sovereign wealth fund have topped $1 billion, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

After a four-year delay due to political turmoil and a slower-than-expected revenue stream, the fund began operating in June 2022 once taxes on profits from natural gas and other resources had passed a required minimum of 1 billion shekels ($273.6 million).

At the end of the second quarter, the fund's assets stood at $1.01 billion, up from about $618 million at the end of 2022, the ministry said.

They are forecast to grow to as much as $12 billion in the next decade, the government has said.

Israel discovered huge deposits of natural gas in the east Mediterranean a decade ago and major production began in 2013.

The wealth fund, aimed at preventing the Israeli shekel from overheating from the sudden expansion in national wealth, was set up in 2014 and was supposed to begin operating in 2018.

It is initially investing 60% in stocks abroad and most of the remainder in corporate bonds, according to the ministry.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

