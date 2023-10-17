Israel's shekel stays above 4 per dollar

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Israel's shekel ILS= stayed above the psychologically key level of four per U.S. dollar on Tuesday after briefly touching the level on Monday for the first time since 2015 on investor worries over Israel's war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 the shekel has weakened roughly 4% against the greenback. It was last at 4.0176 per dollar in choppy trading after closing at 4.0199.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore' Edoiting by Kim Coghill)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +65 8121 3925; Follow on X (formerly Twitter): @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.