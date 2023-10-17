News & Insights

Israel's shekel stays above 4 per dollar

October 17, 2023 — 01:51 am EDT

Written by Ankur Banerjee for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Israel's shekel ILS= stayed above the psychologically key level of four per U.S. dollar on Tuesday after briefly touching the level on Monday for the first time since 2015 on investor worries over Israel's war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 the shekel has weakened roughly 4% against the greenback. It was last at 4.0176 per dollar in choppy trading after closing at 4.0199.

