Israel's S Capital raises second investment fund of $120 million

Steven Scheer Reuters
TEL AVIV, April 20 (Reuters) - S Capital, an Israel-based venture capital investment firm, said on Monday it closed a second direct investment fund of $120 million that will focus on early-stage tech startups.

The new fund, S Capital II, will bring its total committed capital to $270 million since its establishment in 2018.

S Capital II, the firm said, will invest in a range of sectors including insurance and financial technology, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, cybersecurity and information technology.

S Capital’s first fund has invested in nearly a dozen startups.

