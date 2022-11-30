World Markets

Israel's Ratio Q3 profit jumps on strong gas sales from Leviathan

November 30, 2022 — 04:12 am EST

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Israel's Ratio Energies RATIp.TA reported on Wednesday a jump in third-quarter profit on high demand for natural gas from the offshore Leviathan project.

Ratio holds a 15% stake in the Leviathan gas field, which supplies gas to Israel, Jordan and Egypt.

The company reported a quarterly net profit of $45 million, versus $8 million a year ago. Revenue for the quarter rose 31% to $106 million.

During the July-September period, 3 billion cubic meters of gas were sold from Leviathan, two thirds going to Egypt and Jordan and the rest sold locally.

"We intend to continue the distribution of profits in the next quarter based on the financial results of 2022," said CEO Yigal Landau.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.