Israel's president to ask Netanyahu to form new government

Credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD

November 11, 2022 — 05:07 am EST

Written by Henriette Chacar for Reuters ->

Adds details

JERUSALEM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Israel's President Isaac Herzog will ask veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government on Sunday, the president's office said.

The announcement came after the president concluded political consultations with the elected factions on Friday, in which 64 members of Israel's 120-seat parliament recommended that Netanyahu assemble the new coalition, a statement said.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party placed first in last week's election, ending an unprecedented stalemate in Israel after five elections in less than four years. He is likely to ally with far-right and religious parties to achieve a stable parliamentary majority.

Israel's longest-serving premier, Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges, which he denies.

(Reporting by Henriette Chacar; Editing by Alex Richardson and Angus MacSwan)

((henriette.chacar@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7536 7465; Reuters Messaging: @HenrietteChacar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.