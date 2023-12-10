Israel's Phoenix to buy mutual funds from Psagot brokerage

JERUSALEM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Israeli insurer and financial firm Phoenix Holdings PHOE1.TA said on Sunday it had agreed to buy the mutual fund activity from Psagot Mutual Funds GPST.TA for as much as 175 million shekels ($47 million).

Psagot Mutual Funds has assets under management of around 20 billion shekels.

In a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv, Phoenix said the deal, should it be finalised, would be with its unit Kesem Mutual Funds.

($1 = 3.7033 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.