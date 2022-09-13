Commodities

Israel's Phoenix buys 20% of El Al Airlines frequent flier club

JERUSALEM, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Israeli insurer Phoenix PHOE1.TA has exercised an option to buy roughly 20% of El Al Israel Airlines' ELAL.TA frequent flier programme, the companies said in a Tel Aviv regulatory filing on Tuesday.

El Al, Israel's flag carrier, will receive $14 million and own 80.1% of its frequent flier programme and it said it would post a gain of about $63 million in its third-quarter financial results.

El Al noted that following the deal, it would no longer need to raise additional capital.

In March, cash strapped El Al signed a non-binding deal for a $130 million loan from Phoenix and put up its Matmid frequent flier club as collateral for the loan. Phoenix received an option to buy 25% of Matmid by the end of 2027.

On Sunday, El Al said it plans to repay a $45 million loan that it took from the government during the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of the year amid improvement in the travel landscape.

