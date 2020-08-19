Israel's Paz Oil Q2 profit plunges on oil demand drop

TEL AVIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Israel's Paz Oil PZOL.TA reported a 67% drop in quarterly profit, with its revenues hit hard by declines in refining margins, oil prices and sales volumes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Paz, Israel's largest distributor of refined oil products, said on Wednesday it earned an adjusted net profit of 8 million shekels ($2.4 million) in the April-June period, down from 24 million a year prior.

Revenue slipped 61% to 1.36 billion shekels, with jet fuel sales down 80% since March due to a steep decline in flights from Israel.

Paz, which granted relief in rent payments at refueling

complexes, said it recorded a quarterly adjusted operating loss in its refining business of 66 million shekels, compared with a 52 million shekel loss a year ago.

"The refining segment, which was affected by the global coronavirus, recorded the largest decrease mainly due to a decrease in the number of barrels sold due to a decrease in demand for fuels and a reduction in production volume," CEO Nir Sztern said.

But the company noted that there has been a gradual recovery in fuel consumption for transportation, and that in June consumption reached a level of about 96% its normal rate.

Paz has been taking actions to reduce expenses and increase revenue, and is in the process of purchasing Israel's Super Yuda retail chain, Sztern added.

($1 = 3.4000 shekels)

