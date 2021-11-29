Israel's Partner Communications swings to Q3 profit

Corrects revenue figure to 837 million (not 672 million), paragraph 3

JERUSALEM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Israeli telecoms group Partner Communications PTNR.TA swung to a net profit in the third quarter, boosted by higher revenue from mobile, internet and roaming services.

Partner PTNR.O, Israel's second-largest mobile operator, said it earned 24 million shekels ($7.6 million) in the July-September period, compared with a 5 million shekel loss a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5% to 837 million shekels, helped by subscriber growth in its fibre optics network, TV and mobile offerings, as well as demand for its cellular roaming services from tourism after Israel in June began to allow small groups of foreign tourists.

Its mobile subscriber base topped 3 million for the first time in nearly a decade, Partner said.

($1 = 3.1625 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

