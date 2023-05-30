News & Insights

Israel's Partner Communications Q1 profit drops, revenue edges higher

May 30, 2023 — 05:34 am EDT

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israeli telecoms group Partner Communications PTNR.TA reported on Tuesday a 28% drop in first quarter profit but revenue increased slightly as the company expanded its fibre-optic network.

Partner PTNR.O, Israel's second-largest mobile operator, said it earned 28 million shekels ($7.7 million) in the January-March period, compared with 39 million shekels a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1% to 862 million shekels, helped an increase in roaming services and from post-paid service packages.

Its mobile subscriber base fell 12% to 2.71 million. The number of fibre-optics subscribers rose to 313,000, while it had 421,000 internet customers and 217,000 subscribers to its TV service.

($1 = 3.6280 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.