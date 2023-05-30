Israel's Partner Communications Q1 profit drops, revenue edges higher

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israeli telecoms group Partner Communications PTNR.TA reported on Tuesday a 28% drop in first quarter profit but revenue increased slightly as the company expanded its fibre-optic network.

Partner PTNR.O, Israel's second-largest mobile operator, said it earned 28 million shekels ($7.7 million) in the January-March period, compared with 39 million shekels a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1% to 862 million shekels, helped an increase in roaming services and from post-paid service packages.

Its mobile subscriber base fell 12% to 2.71 million. The number of fibre-optics subscribers rose to 313,000, while it had 421,000 internet customers and 217,000 subscribers to its TV service.

($1 = 3.6280 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

