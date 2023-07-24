News & Insights

Israel's parliament ratifies contested law limiting Supreme Court powers

Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

July 24, 2023 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by Henriette Chacar for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, July 24 (Reuters) - Israel's parliament voted into law on Monday a contested curb on some Supreme Court powers submitted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, the Knesset speaker said.

The bill passed by a 64-0 vote, the speaker added, after opposition lawmakers abandoned the Knesset plenum in protest.

