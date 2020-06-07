Israel's Oil Refineries to sell $44 mln of bonds in private placement

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS

Israel's Oil Refineries (ORL) said on Sunday it plans to raise 154 million shekels ($44 million) in a private bond offering to institutional investors.

JERUSALEM, June 7 (Reuters) - Israel's Oil Refineries (ORL) ORL.TA said on Sunday it plans to raise 154 million shekels ($44 million) in a private bond offering to institutional investors.

ORL, Israel's largest refining and petrochemicals group, said the bonds will be tradable on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The company, controlled by Israel Corp ILCO.TA, last week named Moshe Kaplinsky as its new chief executive officer after it posted a first quarter net loss as refining margins plummeted in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 3.4674 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More