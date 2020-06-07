Israel's Oil Refineries to sell $44 mln of bonds in private placement

JERUSALEM, June 7 (Reuters) - Israel's Oil Refineries (ORL) ORL.TA said on Sunday it plans to raise 154 million shekels ($44 million) in a private bond offering to institutional investors.

ORL, Israel's largest refining and petrochemicals group, said the bonds will be tradable on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The company, controlled by Israel Corp ILCO.TA, last week named Moshe Kaplinsky as its new chief executive officer after it posted a first quarter net loss as refining margins plummeted in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 3.4674 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.