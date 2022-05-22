Israel's Oil Refineries posts Q1 loss, refining margins rise

JERUSALEM, May 22 (Reuters) - Israel's Oil Refineries (ORL) ORL.TA swung to a loss in the first quarter, as a revaluation of futures contracts offset a jump in revenue amid a steep rise in global oil prices.

ORL, Israel's largest refining and petrochemicals group also known as Bazan, said on Sunday it lost $18 million in the January-March period compared with a $55 million net profit a year earlier. Revenue rose 77% to $2.26 billion.

Its adjusted refining margin was $9.3 a barrel in the first quarter, compared with $4.3 a year earlier but below Reuters' quoted Mediterranean Ural Cracking Margin of $10.1.

"The war in Ukraine, which exacerbated the energy crisis in Europe, illustrates for us all the importance of local production for national energy independence," said Chairman Moshe Kaplinsky.

Chief executive Malachi Alper said that since mid-March ORL has seen "unprecedented refining margins" that are expected to give a significant boost to the firm's performance later in 2022.

ORL said it was continuing to implement its new strategy for the next decade to transition to renewable energy for transportation, with an emphasis on green hydrogen and advanced polymers, alongside the firm's existing fuels and polymers.

ORL has set a production goal of 15% green polymers by 2025 and 30% by 2030. It also has set a target of producing hydrogen without CO2 emissions in the next two years.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.