Israel's Oil Refineries chairman to step down, CEO to succeed

JERUSALEM, April 13 (Reuters) - Israel's Oil Refineries (ORL) ORL.TA, Israel's largest refining and petrochemicals group, said on Tuesday its chairman, Ovadia Eli, plans to step down in the second quarter after more than six years on the job.

No reason was given for his resignation.

ORL's board appointed chief executive officer Moshe Kaplinsky as chairman once Eli leaves.

Eli will also head a committee to search for a new CEO, ORL said.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

