Israel's Nice Q1 profit tops estimates, withdraws 2020 outlook

TEL AVIV, May 14 (Reuters) - Israeli enterprise software provider Nice NICE.TA reported a slightly better-than-expected 14% increase in quarterly net profit but withdrew its annual forecast due to uncertainty related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nice NICE.O said on Thursday it earned $1.34 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the first quarter, compared with $1.18 a year earlier. Revenue grew 9% to $411 million, with cloud revenue up 27% to $173 million.

Nice was forecast to post adjusted EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $410 million, according to I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

"Given uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapidly changing global economic environment, the company is withdrawing its previously issued full-year 2020 guidance provided February 13," the company said.

The company estimated second quarter revenue in the range of $387 million to $397 million and adjusted EPS of $1.28 to $1.38.

Analysts forecast adjusted EPS of $1.33 on revenue of $407.8 million.

"While we are faced with some unpredictability in the short term due to the economic environment, we continue to experience strong growth in our cloud business," CEO Barak Eilam said.

