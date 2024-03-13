Israel's NewMed: BP, ADNOC buy-in offer put on hold

JERUSALEM, March 13 (Reuters) - A $2 billion offer by Abu Dhabi's national oil company and BP BP.L to acquire a 50% stake in Israeli gas producer NewMed NWMDp.TA has been put on hold due to uncertainty in the "external environment", NewMed said on Wednesday.

NewMed said all parties agreed to pause negotiations, though Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) and BP have reaffirmed their interest in completing the deal.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovtich)

