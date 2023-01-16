Israel's NewMed backs 'final' bid to merge with Capricorn

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Israel's NewMed Energy LP NWMDp.TA said on Monday the current terms of its proposed merger with UK-based Capricorn Energy CNE.L are final.

Capricorn's shareholders will vote on the merger, which values Capricorn at $338 million in addition to a $620 million special dividend, at 0900 GMT on Feb. 1.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

