Israel's NewMed backs 'final' bid to merge with Capricorn

Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

January 16, 2023 — 03:29 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Israel's NewMed Energy LP NWMDp.TA said on Monday the current terms of its proposed merger with UK-based Capricorn Energy CNE.L are final.

Capricorn's shareholders will vote on the merger, which values Capricorn at $338 million in addition to a $620 million special dividend, at 0900 GMT on Feb. 1.

