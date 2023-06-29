News & Insights

Israel's Netanyahu to revive judicial overhaul, drop most contentious part -WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN

June 29, 2023 — 12:10 am EDT

Written by Bharat Govind Gautam for Reuters ->

June 29 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would drop the most controversial part of his plan to remake the court system, which would have allowed the national legislature to overturn Supreme Court rulings, the Wall Street Journal said on Thursday.

In an interview with the paper, Netanyahu said he would also revise another controversial element that would have given the ruling coalition more power to appoint judges, but added that he was not sure what the new version would look like.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.