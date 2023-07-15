Israel's Netanyahu taken to hospital but ok, his office says

Rewrites with statement

JERUSALEM, July 15 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to hospital on Saturday but in good condition, his office said, after local media reported he had felt unwell.

Netanyahu, 73, was undergoing medical assessments at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, near Tel Aviv, according to a brief statement from his office.

Israeli media said he was taken there fully conscious from his private residence in coastal Caesarea.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202; Reuters Messaging: dan.williams.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.