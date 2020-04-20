Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz to form emergency government - TV report

JERUSALEM, April 20 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz have reached an agreement to form a coalition government that would end a year of political deadlock, Israel's Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

Officials from Netanyahu's Likud party and Gantz's Blue and White party were not available for immediate comment but a joint statement said the two men would meet on Monday evening after making progress in coalition talks.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((maayan.lubell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.