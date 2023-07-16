News & Insights

Israel's Netanyahu discharged from hospital after doctors give all-clear

Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

July 16, 2023 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds detail on heart monitor in paragraphs 1 and 6

TEL HASHOMER, Israel, July 16 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being admitted the previous day for dehydration, with doctors, who implanted a heart monitor, saying he was in good health.

Netanyahu, 73, was taken on Saturday to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, near his private residence in coastal Caesarea, and kept overnight under observation.

His motor convoy was seen departing Sheba as Israeli media quoted his office as saying he had been discharged.

In a video statement on Saturday, a smiling and blazer-wearing Netanyahu said he had holidayed at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave.

Sheba on Sunday confirmed its original diagnosis of dehydration and said additional tests involving a subcutaneous holter had found Netanyahu to be "in complete cardiac health".

The device, which is placed under the skin, will allow Netanyahu's medical team "to continue regular monitoring", according to the hospital statement.

Israel's weekly cabinet meeting, usually held on Sunday, has been postponed to Monday, his office said.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by William Mallard, Hugh Lawson and Frances Kerry and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.