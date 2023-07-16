News & Insights

Israel's Netanyahu discharged from hospital after doctors give all-clear

Credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN

July 16, 2023 — 01:49 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

TEL HASHOMER, Israel, July 16 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being admitted the previous day for dehydration, with doctors saying he was in good health.

His motor convoy was seen departing Sheba as Israeli media quoted his office as saying he had been discharged.

In a video statement on Saturday, a smiling and blazer-wearing Netanyahu said he had holidayed at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave.

Sheba on Sunday confirmed its original diagnosis of dehydration and said additional tests involving a subcutaneous holter had found Netanyahu to be "in complete cardiac health".

