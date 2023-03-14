Israel's Mizrahi Tefahot bank Q4 net profit jumps

JERUSALEM, March 14 (Reuters) - Mizrahi Tefahot MZTF.TA, Israel's third-largest bank, reported a 60% rise in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by a jump in financing income amid higher inflation and aggressive Bank of Israel interest rate hikes.

The bank said on Tuesday it earned 1.09 billion shekels ($300 million) in the October-December period, up from 679 billion shekels a year earlier.

Mizrahi said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 326.1 million shekels, or 30% of net profit.

It reported fourth quarter net interest income of 2.95 billion shekels, up from 1.96 billion a year earlier.

The bank had a credit loss provision of 191 million shekels in the quarter, after taking income from the provision of 15 million a year earlier.

To fight inflation, the Bank of Israel in April began to raise its benchmark interest rate, bringing it to 4.25% from 0.1% in April.

Mizrahi's Tier 1 ratio of capital to risk components, a key measure of financial strength, fell to 9.94% from 10.04% a year earlier.

($1 = 3.6392 shekels)

