Israel's Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Q3 profit slips on credit provision spike

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israel's third-largest bank, Mizrahi Tefahot, reported a smaller-than-expected 8% fall in third-quarter profit after it more than quadrupled provisions for credit losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Israel's third-largest bank, Mizrahi Tefahot MZTF.TA, reported a smaller-than-expected 8% fall in third-quarter profit after it more than quadrupled provisions for credit losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mizrahi said on Monday it earned 387 million shekels ($116 million) in the July-September period, down from 422 million a year earlier and compared with profit of 347 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Financing income rose 11.5% to 1.5 billion shekels, while credit loss provisions jumped to 317 million shekels from 70 million a year earlier.

CEO Moshe Lari said the acquisition of smaller rival Union Bank helped Mizrahi, Israel's largest mortgage lender, boost its market share to 22% of loans to the public and deposits from the public to nearly 19%, while its share of business loans rose by 12%.

He added that despite a highly challenging economy that includes disinflation and low interest rates, as well as the higher credit loss provisions, Mizrahi was still able to post return on equity of 9.0% in the first nine months of this year and lower its cost-income ratio due to cost cutting measures.

Lari added he planned to soon bring a new strategic plan for 2021-2025 to the board for approval.

Mizrahi's Tier 1 ratio of capital to risk components, a key measure of financial strength, slipped to 9.98% in the quarter from 10.13% a year earlier.

It is not paying any dividends during the pandemic to free up funds to provide more credit to households and businesses.

($1 = 3.3373 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More