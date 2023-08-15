Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot bank Q2 profit up 33% on higher rates

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Mizrahi Tefahot MZTF.TA, Israel's third-largest bank, reported a 33% rise in quarterly profit, as financing revenue jumped on higher interest rates.

The bank said on Tuesday it earned 1.4 billion shekels ($373 million) in the second quarter, up from 1.1 billion a year earlier, for a return on equity of 22%.

Mizrahi, Israel's market leader in mortgage loans with a 36% share, said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 489 million shekels, or 35% of its profit.

Israeli banks have been helped by aggressive Bank of Israel interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

Financing revenue rose 41% to 3 billion shekels, Mizrahi said.

The bank took a credit loss provision of 247 million shekels in the quarter, up from 107 million a year earlier.

Mizrahi's Tier 1 ratio of capital to risk components, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 10.23% at the end of June, up from 10.00% a year earlier.

($1 = 3.7505 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

