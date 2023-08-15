News & Insights

Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot bank Q2 profit up 33% on higher rates

Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

August 15, 2023 — 03:29 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Mizrahi Tefahot MZTF.TA, Israel's third-largest bank, reported a 33% rise in quarterly profit, as financing revenue jumped on higher interest rates.

The bank said on Tuesday it earned 1.4 billion shekels ($373 million) in the second quarter, up from 1.1 billion a year earlier, for a return on equity of 22%.

Mizrahi, Israel's market leader in mortgage loans with a 36% share, said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 489 million shekels, or 35% of its profit.

Israeli banks have been helped by aggressive Bank of Israel interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

Financing revenue rose 41% to 3 billion shekels, Mizrahi said.

The bank took a credit loss provision of 247 million shekels in the quarter, up from 107 million a year earlier.

Mizrahi's Tier 1 ratio of capital to risk components, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 10.23% at the end of June, up from 10.00% a year earlier.

($1 = 3.7505 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.