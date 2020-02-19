Israel's Mizrahi Tefahot Bank CEO Fresher to step down after 7 years

JERUSALEM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mizrahi Tefahot MZTF.TA, Israel's third-largest bank, said on Wednesday Chief Executive Eldad Fresher plans to step down in the coming months after seven years in the post.

An exact date has not been set and will be finalised after the board appoints a successor.

Chairman Moshe Weidman said in a statement he would act as soon as possible to appoint a committee to find a new CEO.

Fresher, a member of management for 16 years, said the bank succeeded in meeting its strategic plan's objectives two years ahead of scheduled, while the acquisition of Union Bank UNON.TA will allow the bank to "jump to another significant level in the coming years."

He told directors that the new CEO will help to formulate a new strategic plan that will be discussed and approved by the board as early as the third quarter.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

