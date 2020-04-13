Israel's Mizrahi Bank freezes dividends during coronavirus crisis

TEL AVIV, April 13 (Reuters) - Israel's Mizrahi Tefahot Bank MZTF.TA said on Monday it will not pay any dividends during the coronavirus outbreak in order to free up funds to provide more credit to households and businesses.

Two weeks ago the Bank of Israel's Banking Supervision Department instructed banks to re-examine their dividend distribution and share buyback policies to free up additional sources so that they can provide credit.

The banking regulator also lowered the capital requirements of the commercial banks by one percentage point for the same reason.

Mizrahi, the country's third largest bank, said its Tier 1 capital ratio will not fall below 8.83%.

The bank said the economic shutdown resulting from the pandemic could impact its results in 2020 and even beyond, including a possible increase in credit loss provisions due to financial problems faced by its customers. But it said it could not estimate the impact on its results at this point.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

