World Markets

Israel's Leumi, UAE's DP World partner on regional trade

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CLEMENT UWIRINGIYIMANA

Israel's Bank Leumi and Dubai's DP World [DPWRD.UL] said on Monday they had agreed to partner in boosting trade between Israel and the rest of the Middle East.

JERUSALEM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Leumi LUMI.TA and Dubai's DP World DPWRD.UL said on Monday they had agreed to partner in boosting trade between Israel and the rest of the Middle East.

This includes possible financing for the development of Israel's port sector, Leumi, one of Israel's largest lenders, said in a statement.

The memorandum of understanding includes simplifying working capital requirements to improve the flow of cargo and digital solutions to remove inefficiencies in the supply chain, DP World said in a separate statement.

Dubai state-owned DP World, a global port operator, announced last week that it was partnering with an Israeli group to bid for one of Israel's two main ports.

This follows an historic agreement last month between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalise ties.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Steven Scheer and Jason Neely)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular