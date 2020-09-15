World Markets

Israel's Leumi signs deals with First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD

Tova Cohen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS

TEL AVIV, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Leumi LUMI.TA said on Tuesday it has signed memorandums of understanding with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

On Monday Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA said it had signed an MoU with Emirates NDB, Dubai's largest bank.

