Israel's Jerusalem Post website hacked on Soleimani assassination anniversary

Contributor
Jeffrey Heller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper said on Monday its website had been hacked, in what it said was an apparent threat to the country.

Corrects site of Soleimani's killing, paragraph 2

JERUSALEM, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper said on Monday its website had been hacked, in what it said was an apparent threat to the country.

Instead of displaying a main news page, the website showed an illustration that appeared to recall top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on this day in 2020.

The illustration showed a bullet-shaped object shooting out of a red ring worn on a finger, an apparent reference to a distinctive ring Soleimani used to wear.

The Jerusalem Post, an English-language daily, tweeted that it was working to resolve the issue.

"We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website,

alongside a direct threat (to) Israel," it said.

Its mobile app did not appear to be affected, and other major Israeli news websites were working normally.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((jeffrey.heller@thomsonreuters.com; +97226322202;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More