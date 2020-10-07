Israel's ISDEF to take part in UAE's IDEX defence expo in 2021

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Defence exhibition organisers from Israel and the United Arab have signed an agreement to host an Israeli pavilion at a UAE defence show for the first time in February 2021, UAE state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

The two countries agreed to normalise relations in August.

Israel Defence Exhibition (ISDEF) will organise Israel's pavilion at the UAE's biennial International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) held in the emirate of Abu Dhabi Feb. 21-25 next year.

IDEX is the Middle East's largest arms expo.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; editing by Jason Neely)

