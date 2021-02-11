Israel's ICL Q4 profit up slightly, sees favorable commodity prices

JERUSALEM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Israel's ICL (ICL) ICL.TA, ICL.N reported on Thursday slightly higher fourth quarter earnings that topped estimates, and said it sees favorable commodity prices going into 2021.

The fertiliser and speciality chemicals company posted quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 5 cents, up from 4 cents a year earlier. Boosted by a 25% rise in potash sales, revenue climbed to $1.3 billion from $1.1 billion.

It noted that the average potash price per tonne of $228 was 4% higher than the third quarter but 17% lower year-over-year.

Analysts on average forecast adjusted EPS of 4 cents on sales of $1.15 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

"We are coming out of a tough year with a strong finish, and we believe we are well-positioned for 2021," said CEO Raviv Zoller. "Not only are commodity prices in our favor going into the new year, we also expect to continue seeing benefits from our innovative products and from the cost efficiencies and strategic initiatives we executed against in 2020."

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 2.65 cents per share, or about $34 million, up from $29 million in the third quarter.

It also said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion in 2021, up from $990 million in 2potash020.

