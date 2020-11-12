Israel's ICL Q3 profit dips, sees post COVID-19 recovery in 2021

JERUSALEM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Israel's ICL (ICL) ICL.TA reported lower third quarter earnings that topped estimates, and said it expects the market to normalize from the impact of COVID-19 next year with stronger demand for bromine-based flame retardants and fertilizers.

The fertiliser and speciality chemicals company posted on Thursday adjusted net income of $58 million, down from $130 million a year earlier. Quarterly revenue fell 9% to $1.2 billion.

Analysts on average forecast adjusted net profit of $40.5 million on sales of $1.165 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

"We will see further benefits from our strategic efficiency plans, which were accelerated by COVID-19 and implemented across all of our business segments and will result in annualized savings of about $50 million, driving margin expansion and cash flow generation," said CEO Raviv Zoller.

The company said it would pay a quarterly dividend of $29 million, or 2.3 cents a share, down from $36 million in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.