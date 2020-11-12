Commodities
ICL

Israel's ICL Q3 profit dips, sees post COVID-19 recovery in 2021

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published

Israel's ICL (ICL) reported lower third quarter earnings that topped estimates, and said it expects the market to normalize from the impact of COVID-19 next year with stronger demand for bromine-based flame retardants and fertilizers.

JERUSALEM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Israel's ICL (ICL) ICL.TA reported lower third quarter earnings that topped estimates, and said it expects the market to normalize from the impact of COVID-19 next year with stronger demand for bromine-based flame retardants and fertilizers.

The fertiliser and speciality chemicals company posted on Thursday adjusted net income of $58 million, down from $130 million a year earlier. Quarterly revenue fell 9% to $1.2 billion.

Analysts on average forecast adjusted net profit of $40.5 million on sales of $1.165 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

"We will see further benefits from our strategic efficiency plans, which were accelerated by COVID-19 and implemented across all of our business segments and will result in annualized savings of about $50 million, driving margin expansion and cash flow generation," said CEO Raviv Zoller.

The company said it would pay a quarterly dividend of $29 million, or 2.3 cents a share, down from $36 million in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICL

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular