Israel's IceCure says gets FDA nod to treat tumours in liver, kidney

JERUSALEM, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Israel's IceCure Medical ICCM.TA said on Sunday it received U.S. regulatory approval to expand the use of its cryoablation technology to treat benign and cancerous tumours in livers and kidneys, sending its share price up 30%.

IceCure's treatment uses special needles to inject liquid nitrogen to freeze and destroy tumours without the need for surgery.

It has focused on breast tumours, but now the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved new uses, such as against tumours in the kidney, liver and in the fields of neurology and ear, nose and throat, the company said.

The FDA also approved its new MultySense system that has three probes, it said. Its earlier system had one needle.

"This machine ... will allow us to treat bigger tumours or a few different tumours at the same time of treatment," said IceCure Chief Executive Eyal Shamir, adding the new system is slated to be launched at the end of 2021.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

