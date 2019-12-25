US Markets

Israel's Harel, Canada's Manulife to invest in U.S. real estate

Tova Cohen Reuters
Israel's Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services said on Wednesday it would invest up to $1.2 billion together with Canada's Manulife Investment Management in U.S. real estate.

Manulife Investment Management is the investment arm of Toronto-based Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

Harel said the two firms will invest in offices, industrial properties and residential real estate. This agreement is part of Harel's strategy to diversify its real estate portfolio with the aim of creating steady yields for its clients at low risk, the firm said.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

