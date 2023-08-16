Israel's GDP grows more than expected in Q2

JERUSALEM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Israel's economy sustained its solid growth in the second quarter, beating expectations with consumer spending bouncing back after a slow start to 2023, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew an annualised 3.0% in the April-June period from the prior three months, compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 2.4% expansion.

However, on a per capita basis, GDP grew 1.1%.

The economy grew 2.9% in the first quarter, compared with 3.2% in a prior estimate.

Israel's economy is forecast to grow 3% in 2023 after a 6.5% pace in 2022, according to the Bank of Israel.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.