Israel's First Intl Bank Q2 profits drop on credit loss provisions

TEL AVIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) FIBI.TA, the country's fifth-largest bank by assets, reported lower quarterly earnings due to a steep increase in credit loss expenses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

FIBI said on Wednesday it posted second-quarter net profit of 168 million shekels ($49.4 million), down from 224 million a year earlier.

Net interest income fell to 660 million shekels from 665 million, while credit loss expenses jumped to 165 million shekels from 23 million.

Due to uncertainty during the pandemic, the bank said it would increase its collective provision, which it said amounted to 265 million shekels in the first half of the year.

"The implications of the current crisis are reflected primarily in the increase in the collective provision, creating a reserve cushion, and in the reduction in the shekel and dollar interest rates," CEO Smadar Berber-Tsadik said.

She noted the bank was able to offset some of the rise in its credit loss provisions by cost-cutting steps.

FIBI recorded a 7.2% drop in operating and other expenses and a 3.6% decrease in payroll and related benefits in the April-June quarter.

Its Tier I capital ratio fell to 10.71% in the quarter from 10.86% a year earlier.

($1 = 3.3995 shekels)

