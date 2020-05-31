Israel's First Intl Bank Q1 profit dips on credit expense jump

JERUSALEM, May 31 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) FIBI.TA, the country's fifth-largest bank by assets, reported lower quarterly earnings on Sunday due to higher credit loss expenses stemming from the coronavirus crisis.

FIBI posted first-quarter net profit of 171 million shekels ($49 million), down from 183 million a year earlier.

Net interest income grew to 658 million shekels from 635 million, while credit loss expenses jumped to 157 million shekels from 36 million. The expense for credit losses related to the coronavirus crises totalled 129 million shekels.

"This increase was due mostly to the effect of changes in the macro-economic environment due the corona pandemic and resulting from uncertainty regarding its effect on the financial condition of borrowers," the bank said.

"Conversely, there was an increase in income due to the activity in the capital and foreign currency markets."

FIBI said it continues to cut costs, with a 5.7% reduction in payroll and related benefits in the quarter.

Its Tier I equity capital ratio fell to 10.28% in the first three months of 2020 from 10.81% at the end of 2019.

FIBI "is prepared for the different scenarios, while continuing on its efficiency strategy," said CEO Smadar Barber-Tsadik.

($1 = 3.5070 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

