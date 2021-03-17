Israel's First International Bank quarterly profit slips

JERUSALEM, March 17 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) FIBI.TA, the country's fifth-largest bank by assets, reported on Wednesday lower quarterly profit, weighed down by a dip in financing income.

FIBI posted fourth-quarter net profit of 210 million shekels ($64 million), down from 222 million a year earlier.

Net interest income slipped to 718 million shekels from 748 million shekels, while credit loss expenses edged up to 51 million shekels from 46 million shekels.

For the full year 2020, FIBI's profit fell to 750 million shekels from 865 million shekels, with provisions to protect against loan defaults jumping to 464 million shekels from 138 million shekels in 2019.

Like its peers, FIBI allowed customers to defer loans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the amount of credit, under which repayments had been deferred, declined by 75% in the second half of 2020 and by 86% through Jan. 31, 2021.

"Despite the improvements brought about by the significant immunisation process going on here in Israel, uncertainty still remains high," said Chief Executive Smadar Barber-Tsadik.

"The bank continues to implement efficiency measures, and ... has increased significantly its collective provisions for credit losses, increasing its security cushions for the future."

The bank's Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 11.18% from 10.81% in 2019.

Banks will not be allowed to pay dividends until later in 2021.

($1 = 3.2852 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Edmund Blair)

