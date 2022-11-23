Israel's First International Bank Q3 profit up on higher interest rates

November 23, 2022 — 03:03 am EST

JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) FIBI.TA reported on Wednesday a 28% rise in third-quarter net profit, citing growth in credit and deposits as well as the impact of rising interest rates.

Quarterly net profit was 467 million shekels ($135 million), up from 364 million a year earlier. Net interest income rose to 1 billion shekels from 710 million.

The bank, Israel's fifth largest, said it approved a dividend distribution of 235 million shekels.

FIBI said it had quarterly credit loss expenses of 43 million shekels compared to income in its loan loss provision of 69 million shekels the same period last year.

The volume of problematic credit was reduced by 18.5% from the end of 2021, the bank said. Its Tier 1 capital ratio fell to 10.17% from 11.46% at the end of 2021.

($1 = 3.4591 shekels)

