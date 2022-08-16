Israel's First International Bank Q2 profit slips, to pay 50% dividend

JERUSALEM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) FIBI.TA reported on Tuesday a drop in second-quarter net profit after posting a large one-off, post-COVID gain last year, and said it would distribute 50% of that as a dividend.

First-quarter net profit was 342 million shekels ($104. million), up from 404 million shekels a year earlier, when it had an "exceptional credit loss income" as it unwound a provision set aside during the pandemic.

($1 = 3.2854 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by David Holmes)

