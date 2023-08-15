Israel's First International Bank Q2 profit, interest income jump

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) FIBI.TA reported a 72% rise in second-quarter net profit, boosted by a jump in financing income due to higher interest rates.

Net profit for the quarter was 587 million shekels ($156 million), up from 342 million shekels a year earlier.

FIBI, Israel's fifth largest bank, said it had 99 million shekels in credit loss expenses in the April-June quarter, versus 31 million the previous year.

Israel's banks have been helped by aggressive Bank of Israel interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

Net interest income rose to 1.32 billion shekels from 859 million shekels.

The bank's Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 10.64% versus 10.55% at the end of March.

The bank's board approved a dividend distribution of 220 million shekels, similar to the first quarter.

Last week, FIBI nominated Eli Cohen as the bank's new chief executive to succeed Smadar Barber-Tsadik, who in May said she would step down after 16 years as CEO and 20 years in senior positions at the bank.

($1 = 3.7590 shekels)

