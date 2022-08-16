Israel's First International Bank net profit drops 15% in second quarter

Adds detail

JERUSALEM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) FIBI.TA reported a 15% drop in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday after posting a large one-off, post-COVID gain last year, and said it would distribute 50% of that as a dividend.

Quarterly net profit was 342 million shekels ($104 million), versus 404 million a year earlier when it had an "exceptional credit loss income" as it unwound a provision set aside during the pandemic.

The bank's board approved a dividend distribution of 170 million shekels, or 1.69 shekels a share.

FIBI said it had 31 million shekels in credit loss expenses for the quarter, after a credit loss income of 128 million last year.

The total value of problematic credit dropped by about 21% compared with the same period last year, and by 15% against the end of 2021, it said.

Net interest income rose 21% to 859 million shekels.

The bank's Tier 1 capital ratio fell to 10.15% from 11.46% at the end of 2021.

Earlier on Tuesday, Leumi LUMI.TA, one of Israel's two largest lenders, reported quarterly net profit of 1.99 billion shekels, up from 1.67 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 3.2854 shekels)

