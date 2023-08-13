News & Insights

Israel's First International Bank names new CEO

August 13, 2023 — 11:34 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) FIBI.TA said on Sunday its board nominated Eli Cohen as the bank's new chief executive.

Cohen, 49, will succeed Smadar Barber-Tsadik, who in May said she would step down after 16 years as CEO and 20 years in senior positions at the bank.

Cohen has been with FIBI, Israel's fifth-largest bank, for 20 years and has been serving as head of its risk management division since 2019.

