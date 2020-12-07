Israel's First Digital Bank applies for stock exchange membership

JERUSALEM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Israel's newly formed First Digital Bank has applied to become a member of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), the bourse said on Monday.

The application is pending approval by TASE’s board.

Israel’s banking regulator last year approved Digital Bank as the country’s first new bank in 40 years. The bank has said it plans to launch operations in the second half of 2021. It will not have branches and will focus on retail services including extending credit to households and accepting deposits.

Digital Bank is controlled by Amnon Shashua, co-founder of Intel's autonomous car unit Mobileye.

TASE CEO Ittai Ben-Zeev said he expects the membership of Digital Bank to advance technological innovation of the capital market and boost the accessibility of the market to the general public.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

