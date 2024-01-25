Israel's 'Fauda' actor vows to return despite war injury

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Jan 25 (Reuters) - An Israeli singer and actor known abroad for his role in the hit TV action series "Fauda" pledged on Thursday to bounce back from wounds sustained as a reservist soldier in the Gaza war and return to the stage, screen or, if required, the front line.

With a bruised face, bandaged hand and an arm in a sling, Idan Amedi, 35, briefed reporters at a hospital near Tel Aviv where he had been listed as being in a serious condition on Jan. 8 following an explosion that ripped through his army engineering unit.

"Although I was seriously injured, my spirit is strong," he said at Sheba Medical Centre. "I refuse to make this injury the story of my life, It's just another milestone. I will come back to sing and act and with God's help I will also return to fight for my country."

In "Fauda", an original Israeli series that was bought by Netflix, Amedi plays a member of an undercover special forces team that battles Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank and Gaza.

Conflict themes have tinged his music, such as the ballad "The Pain of Warriors".

Amedi's involvement in actual fighting has gripped Israelis rocked by the toll on reservists called up from civilian life within hours of the Oct 7 cross-border rampage by Hamas.

Paying tribute to two comrades who were killed by his side, Amedi called on the country to stay united and ensure the return of dozens of people still held by the Palestinian militant group.

(Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

