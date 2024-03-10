Israel's eToro considers New York IPO, seeks $3.5 bln valuation, FT says

Adds eToro's response in paragraph 4

March 10 (Reuters) - Israeli digital brokerage eToro is seeking a valuation of more than $3.5 billion and considers the U.S. a potential destination to list its shares, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The retail trading platform is weighing an initial public offering (IPO) in New York or London, CEO Yoni Assia told the newspaper, adding that a U.S. listing would give the company access to a broader range of investors than a presence on the British market.

Assia told FT he was "exploring the right timing" for eToro's stock market debut and was expecting an increased valuation relative to the $3.5 billion from its last funding. The company had raised $250 million in 2023 from investors including ION Group, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and others.

"We continue to evaluate the right timing and market for a future listing," eToro told Reuters in an emailed response.

The IPO comes after eToro and Betsy Cohen-backed blank-check company FinTech Acquisition had mutually agreed to terminate their merger deal through the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2022, scrapping its plans to go public.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu and additional reporting by Shreya Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard and Shri Navaratnam)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.