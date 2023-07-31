Israel's eToro agrees to $120 mln secondary share sale - source

By Jaiveer Shekhawat

July 31 (Reuters) - Israeli digital brokerage eToro has agreed to a $120 million secondary share sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, more than a year after it scrapped its plans to go public in a merger through a blank-check company.

Through the secondary sale, the company is giving its employees and angel investors a chance to sell shares to eToro's existing investors, according to an internal memo whose contents were confirmed by a company spokesperson.

"This is not a primary, i.e., eToro is not raising money, rather it is a moment for some long standing shareholders and employees to take some liquidity," eToro CEO and co-founder Yoni Assia said in a memo about the sale that was first reported by CNBC.

The CNBC report said the sale will give the company a slightly lower valuation than the $3.5 billion it was valued at in a primary funding round earlier this year.

EToro in March raised $250 million from investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Velvet Sea Ventures that valued the company at $3.5 billion, which was again far lower than the valuation the SPAC deal had offered last year.

The scrapped merger with Betsy Cohen-backed blank-check company FinTech Acquisition Corp FTCV.O would have valued eToro at $8.8 billion.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.